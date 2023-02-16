Similkameen historic site expands popular pantry share program

Photo: Grist Mill and Gardens

A popular pantry share program from one of the Similkameen's most beloved historic sites has expanded this year, hoping to share even more bounty with British Columbians.

The Grist Mill and Gardens Provincial Historic Site has partnered with a collection of local businesses throughout the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Okanagan to get their carefully-crafted preserves on shelves everywhere.

“As a heritage site that receives no operating funding from any level of government, we’ve had to be exceptionally creative with how we generate revenue,” says Chris Mathieson, general manager of the site.

“What's most exciting to us about our new partners is that each one is a small business passionate about food and community and they are all run by fantastic people who are clearly doing what they love, just like us.”

The pantry program operates like a farm box, but with preserves. Members can sign up ahead of time and their money goes towards the site's gardens, local farmers, and equipment to jar the Similkameen goodies.

As local fruit, vegetables and flowers ripen throughout the season, they are turned into jams, jellies, pickles, sauces and more.

In 2022 alone, almost 120 individual products were available to pantry share members, who get to pick options once a month.

"In addition to being a great way of supporting our work preserving and sharing BC’s agricultural history, each jar gives us the chance to teach the public about bygone ingredients and recipes," says Mathieson.

"It’s a joy to introduce people to flavours like quince, damsons and garlic scapes while also sharing the freshest peach jam, full of Similkameen sunshine.”

This year, new community partners in the program include Bad Dog Bread (North Vancouver), Velo Star Cafe (Vancouver), The Polly Fox Bakery and Bistro (Abbotsford), Rooster Mafia Foods (Osoyoos), Black Sage Butcher (Oliver), Doug's Homestead (Kaleden) and Granny's Cafe & Fruit Stand (Summerland). More partners are anticipated to be announced in the coming weeks.

Pantry shares range in price from $200 to $1,000 each, depending on how much product a participant wants to receive through the season. Early-bird sign up is available only until March 15, 2023.

For more information, or to sign up for a share, visit their website here.