Upgrades to park outside Penticton delayed until funds secured

Photo: Contributed RDOS headquarters in Penticton.

Planned upgrades to a park in West Bench has been deferred due to budget constraints.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said that development work at Mariposa Park will not continue until more funding is secured.

Work had been intended to include construction of a perimeter pathway, irrigation upgrades, and accessibility and landscape improvements.

Weather caused delays in Nov. 2022, and now the RDOS is continuing to explore grant opportunities to get the job back underway.