Save the date: 11th annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast supporting South Okanagan food security programs

The 11th annual South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast is just around the corner, an opportunity for locals to both give and get while supporting community members in need.

On March 2, join the United Way at the Penticton Lakeside Resort for the charitable event. From 6:30 to 9 a.m., drive-thru guests who donate a minimum of $20 will get hot coffee and a breakfast bag filled with goodies and giveaways.

Everyone is guaranteed the delicious eats, plus some lucky donors will win one of many prizes hidden in the breakfast bags, such as travel vouchers, resort stays, gift cards and more.

"This is a way to bring the community together to support the community. The money raised will help fund programs that assist vulnerable seniors, kids, and families across the South Okanagan," says Brannigan Mosses, general manager of the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre.

One of the multiple community food security initiatives this year's event will support is the Food Infrastructure Grand program, a partnership between United Way BC and the Ministry of Health.

"The FIG helps improve year-round access to essential fresh and culturally appropriate food that enhances community wide health and well-being,” says Kristi Rintoul, community impact and investment manager at United Way B.C.

“The program works with rural, remote, and First Nation communities, like the Penticton and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands, to address the specific needs of local communities facing increased food insecurity.”

FIG is just one of many programs that will benefit from donations at this year's United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast, from Summerland to Penticton, to Princeton and Osoyoos.

