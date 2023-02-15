Big-screen movie shot entirely in Penticton to premiere on Amazon Prime

Casey Richardson

A Penticton-based film will be released across Canada this Friday on Amazon Prime Video, after finding success in movie theatres and film festivals.

Drinkwater is a coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of a teen boy with a dysfunctional father finding his way in a small Canadian town.

Graham Fraser, the founder and president of Suitcase Charlie Films, the production company behind the movie, said their team was hoping for a major streaming platform to purchase it.

“You're always hoping that one of the streamers will buy it, but it's a competitive marketplace. 150,000 films are made each year. It's a very small percentage that actually gets taken by streamers. So we were pretty happy,” he said.

“After the Whistler Film Festival, we got a film distributor, Level Films involved, and they're the ones that took it to theatres, and then Amazon Prime ended up buying it, which we're excited about, because it doesn't happen to a lot of Canadian films.”

Graham, who is also the owner of the Penticton Vees, was happy to showcase a local story.

During its theatrical run, the film dominated at the localbox office, beating out big Hollywood names by being the top-grossing film in Penticton for its first two weeks.

Drinkwater was extended in theatres in Penticton for six weeks and earned a second week in theatres in Toronto and Vancouver.

Locals were enjoying spotting all the Penticton landmarks and locations, like Munson Mountain, the South Okanagan Events Centre, and even the IGA throughout the film.

“It's got the Canadiana. We on purpose kept it a very Canadian film, we didn't change it to some U.S. city,” Fraser said.

“But one of the reasons we want to promote it, too, is if we do well in Canada, then we have the opportunity to go to Amazon for the States and the rest of the world. So this is just step one, in getting it out.

We want the rest of the world to see, what are Canadians? How do Canadians live, and who are they? And this film is a little slice of small-town Canada, and who the people are and how they live.”

Fraser said the film will be released in a ‘prominent position’ on Friday and be on Amazon for three years.

“So 38 million Canadians have the opportunity to see the film now. The one thing about a theatre run, it's great, but its percentage of people who can see it is very small compared to when the streaming world is really taken over.”

Other film projects are in the works for Fraser, including "Road to Valour", the story of Second World War hero cyclist Gino Bartali.

“We're also shooting another film in Penticton in August. We're just starting casting on that, it's much smaller, similar to Drinkwater,” he added.

“The film industry is gonna grow in the Okanagan. It's a beautiful place to film and it's easier than filming in big cities and people are friendly and more receptive.”

A new report shows that between 2014 and 2020, the Okanagan motion picture industry’s total GDP saw a compounded annual growth rate of six per cent.

Fraser said he encourages everyone to watch Drinkwater if they can, because the more people watch it, the more chance the film has of reaching outside the North American market.

“Wouldn't it be great if people in Australia and New Zealand or England are sitting there watching this film and saying ‘Where is that place? That's a beautiful place.’ So we definitely want to take it to the rest of the world.”