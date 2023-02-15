209041
206746
Penticton  

Renovated 'vintage' motel in Osoyoos hits the market at $5.9M

$5.9M 'vintage' motel listed

- | Story: 411635

A newly renovated Osoyoos motel described by realtors as "vintage" has hit the market for just under $6 million.

The property, at 9913 Highway 3 in Osoyoos had been listed for $5,999,900.

The 32-room property covers 1.95 acres right next to the Osoyoos Visitor Centre.

The motel includes a 6,000 square-foot restaurant/pub building currently undergoing renovations, an outdoor pool with a hot tub, a three-bedroom house on the property, and a two-bedroom manager’s suite.

There is also the potential for 20 additional rooms on a second level, with extra floor space ratio available.

The motel has been operating as the Westridge Motor Inn.

More information about the listing can be found online here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News