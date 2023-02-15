Renovated 'vintage' motel in Osoyoos hits the market at $5.9M

Photo: Contributed

A newly renovated Osoyoos motel described by realtors as "vintage" has hit the market for just under $6 million.

The property, at 9913 Highway 3 in Osoyoos had been listed for $5,999,900.

The 32-room property covers 1.95 acres right next to the Osoyoos Visitor Centre.

The motel includes a 6,000 square-foot restaurant/pub building currently undergoing renovations, an outdoor pool with a hot tub, a three-bedroom house on the property, and a two-bedroom manager’s suite.

There is also the potential for 20 additional rooms on a second level, with extra floor space ratio available.

The motel has been operating as the Westridge Motor Inn.

