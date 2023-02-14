RDOS opens up feedback on emergency management programs future

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is inviting residents to get involved in their emergency program review with community focus groups.

The community focus groups are intended to be participatory and will include facilitated group discussions. The RDOS is working to have a review of the emergency management program completed by April 30, 2023.

Groups will dive into the public’s perception of how the emergency program is working now, where it needs to go, and what can be done to close the gap.

The RDOS said they are looking for direct feedback from rural residents to help determine the service delivery needs and funding structure for future emergency programming.

In addition to the in-person sessions, an electronic facilitated community focus group is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

The online meeting link will be posted on RDOS Regional Connections. This focus group will also include facilitated group discussions.