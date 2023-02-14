YMCA’s ‘Choose to Move’ program helps Penticton ageing adults add more movement in their lives

Photo: Contributed

A three-month physical activity program targeted toward adults 65 years or older will be launching in March at the YMCA to help seniors get active.

Choose to Move is a program set to break down barriers to physical activity for seniors.

Participants will work with a certified activity coach to design a personalized choice-based physical activity program that will match their abilities.

Additional support will be provided with opportunities to connect with others through monthly motivational meetings and through regular progress check-ins.

This program allows seniors to pursue their health while connecting with others in the community.

“Without the right guidance, being physically active, especially with a chronic condition, can be challenging and you might not know where to start,” YMCA Health Promotions Manager, Adriane Long said in a press release.

“This program will provide the regular guidance needed to begin and maintain healthy activity, while also bringing people together in an encouraging, non-intimidating social setting.”

The space for the program was provided by the City of Penticton.

Those interested are encouraged to register for an information session, which takes place Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Penticton Community Centre

The cost is free to the community, giving each program participant a complimentary three-month pass to the fitness room at the Penticton Community Centre.

To learn more about this program visit ymcasibc.ca/choosetomove

To register, or if you cannot attend the information session, please contact Adriane Long at 250-491-9622 ext. 224 or [email protected]