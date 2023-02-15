Senior celebrates book success by hosting signing at Penticton store

Photo: Linda Goodwin Penticton locals Don and Gwen running the backhoe at age 91 and 87 in the Yukon in 2021

A pair of Penticton seniors who have shared their story about operating as jade and gold miners in the Yukon and central B.C. are celebrating the best-selling book.

Gwen Lee and her husband Don were mining their placer gold properties in the Yukon starting back in the 1980s, according to her daughter, Linda Goodwin.

As a "spry, adventuresome" 60-year-old, Gwen operated a front-end loader at a Yukon Gold Mine along with her husband. The couple had been running the operation as greenhorns and on a shoestring budget, Gwen had become a loader operator out of sheer necessity.

"Surviving the rigours and amazing exploits of several years of placer mining, Gwen decided to relate their adventures by authoring her very own book, Rivers of Gold," the family shared in a press release.

The couple wrote and self-published their book on the gold mining days, which the family said became a best seller for all but one year when it was available only through a family member.

All the books that are sold through the family are autographed and personalized.

These books have recently become exclusively available outside of family sales at Coles.

Now at 93, Gwen will be hosting a signing session for her book at Cole’s Books in Cherry Lane Mall to celebrate on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb, 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Her husband Don passed in 2021.

"Rivers of Gold is a refreshingly genuine and honest tale of a real family adventure," her family added.

Don and Gwen's last years of operating equipment in the Yukon, at Nugget City were when they were 91 and 87.

Photo: Contributed