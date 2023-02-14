Grand opening of Osoyoos Rotary Club's skating library welcomes everyone to public skates

Photo: Rotary Club of Osoyoos

The Osoyoos Sun Bowl arena has a nifty new resource — a library that holds ice skates for anyone to use for free when they come to enjoy public skating.

The grand opening kicked off on Sunday by Sarah Dynneson from community services with the Town of Osoyoos and Susan Cran, the president of the Rotary Club of Osoyoos.

The club thanked Andrew Barnes, who volunteered the reclaimed wood and labour to put together the library at the rink. The project was possible thanks to the town and the rotary club.

Residents came out to celebrate and were treated to popcorn and hot chocolate.

Anyone who may have some skates to donate is asked to put them in the bin in the arena.

The Skate Library is an honour system used during free public skating at the Sun Bowl Arena. People who use the skates are asked to return them to the rack.

The Rotary provides funding for free public skating and now skates for those who do not have any.

Photo: Rotary Club of Osoyoos