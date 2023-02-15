Osoyoos motel owner who tried to hide assets while facing debt fails appeal

Photo: File photo

An indebted Osoyoos motel owner who tried to hide assets from creditors by transferring shares of a property to his ex has lost his appeal to B.C.'s highest court.

Gurmeet Brar's transfer of half of the 10-acre Brar Berry Farms Ltd. property in Abbotsford to his former spouse was voided after a 2021 BC Supreme Court decision ruled so under the Fraudulent Conveyance Act.

Brar had transferred the asset to his former spouse and two children for “$1.00 and natural love and affection,” according to this week's Court of Appeal decision, although the market value of the property was estimated at $2 million dollars.

The trial judge ruled that the family was attempting to fraudulently shield the property from creditors.

That judgement was upheld unanimously by a three-judge panel at the BC Court of Appeal, which ruled Brar's appeal did not prove any overriding errors of law by the trial judge.

Brar was facing multiple creditors at the time he transfered the asset, claiming collectively nearly $2 million related to both a mortgage and financing on his Osoyoos motel. The motel was not specifically identified in the judgment.

While the Brar family claimed the Abbotsford property transfer was unrelated to the creditors coming for Brar, the trial judge didn't buy it.

"The judge’s credibility findings were amply supported. He noted that the evidence of the Brars was 'a coordinated collective effort to downplay [their knowledge that the Property was in peril of being seized by creditors]', and that their evidence was wholly uncorroborated, 'with key witnesses missing from the trial,'" the appeal decision reads.

"In addition, the judge observed, significant potential corroborating documents that they were in a position to produce were absent, and the family appeared to suffer from 'an acute collective memory fog.'”