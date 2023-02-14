Oliver man nabbed by RCMP for recent slew of break-ins facing more charges

Photo: File photo

An Oliver man accused of three break-and-enters at the beginning of February will be in court on Wednesday facing further charges related to October 2022’s slew of break-ins.

Lloyd Baptiste, 43, is facing charges of break and entering and possession of stolen property in connection to the break-ins on Feb. 5.

According to the court documents, Baptise will also be in court that day facing charges related to an Oct. 27 incident in Oliver where he is accused of break and enter with intent to commit an offence and stolen property under $5,000.

Throughout October and November, the Oliver community experienced a huge upswing in business break-and-enters.

The ongoing crime had become frustrating for business owners, the community and the police.

“These break and enters have been a real scourge to our community since early October and there is a lot of evidence that has been gathered that I anticipate will link this same male to a number of those crimes," Wrigglesworth previously said in a press release related to the Feb. 5 arrest.

Baptise appeared in court on Feb.8 and his bail hearing was put over to Feb.15 for him to obtain legal representation. He remains in custody at this time.

Police responded to three break-and-enters, starting with a call around 3 a.m. on Feb. 5 when a commercial alarm was reported to RCMP at a business in the 200 block of Fairview Road.

A large rock appeared to have been thrown through the window, and the drawers and cabinets inside searched through.

At 3:38 a.m., police were called to another alarm in the 5800 block of Main Street. Once again, a rock had been used to break a window and small amount of cash and other items had been stolen.

At 4:45 a.m., while conducting patrols related to the previous two incidents, officers located a broken window at A&W on Main Street. Police opened the locked door to clear the building, triggering an audible alarm. The matter is under investigation.

During patrols, police found a man on a bicycle who attempted to flee from them on Skagit Avenue. They arrested him and found items linked to the break-and-enters in his possession.

A follow-up investigation is ongoing at the impacted business. Police have seized evidence like video, fingerprints and DNA.

“In a short time span one person is suspected to have committed three break and enters in our small community. I commend the officers who were working during the early hours of Sunday morning for apprehending this person who has caused so much damage in Oliver," Wrigglesworth said.