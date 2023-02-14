Welders donate time to help BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch after break-ins

Photo: SPCA Brutus is one of the pups looking for a foster at the BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen

After dealing with a slew of break-ins, the BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch had some kindness come their way this past week.

Acting Manager Holly Williams previously told Castanet the series of break-ins have been happening at their sea can located on their property, which sometimes will hold bottles and cans from their recycling program before they're dropped off.

The thieves had cut through the fence twice, which was taking the money the branch uses for animal care out of their pocket for repairs and replacing locks.

It was estimated that around $250 to $300 worth of recyclables were also taken most recently.

The SPCA called out to the community, asking for extra help with donations since they were trying to fundraise enough to pay a welder or find someone to donate their time for the installation of a new secure lock.

"We were fortunate enough to have three amazingly generous welders stop by to donate their time and craft us a secure lock," the SPCA wrote in an update on their post.

"We have been blown away by the community response. Thank you so much to everyone who offered to help us."

Donations can always be made online here to the SPCA or in person at 2200 Dartmouth Drive by cash, credit check or any other pet supplies donation, such as dog food or toys.