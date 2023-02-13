Legislation tabled to protect Okanagan observatory

Photo: wikimedia commons Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory outside Penticton

The BC NDP has tabled legislation to allow for the continued operation of the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory south of Penticton.

The Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 (Bill 6) was introduced in the legislature on Monday.

The act will “continue protections” for the federal research observatory in the White Lake Basin.

“The proposed legislation will permit the extension of a unique land-use contract within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which minimizes disruption to the observatory by limiting the number of nearby housing developments and by placing restrictions on household electrical devices that could cause radio-frequency interference,” a news release says.

The legislation enables the continuation of the land-use contract for 10 years.

Back in 2014, the provincial government passed legislation stipulating that all land-use contracts in B.C. would be terminated in 2024. Land use contracts were widely used in B.C. from 1971 to 1977. They were registered on title of the property and function like restrictive covenants, setting out how the property could be subdivided, developed and serviced.

This new legislation related to the White Lake observatory appears to act as an exemption to the termination of those contracts.

The proposed legislation responds to a request by the federal government and is supported by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. Twenty-one First Nations were consulted about the proposal to extend the land-use contract, said the provincial government.