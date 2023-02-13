Plenty of options in Penticton for Family Day weekend fun

Photo: Visit Penticton/Apex Mountain Resort

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

The Family Day long weekend is approaching, and there are plenty of ways to get kids and loved ones together to enjoy what the Penticton area has to offer.

Take advantage of an added day off to hit the slopes up at Apex Mountain Resort, with four lifts open for those seeking downhill thrills, and more family-friendly fun like the Apex Tube Park, iconic Adventure Skating Loop, cross-country skiing and showshoeing.

Visit Penticton is offering an exclusive discounted ticket price, so stop in at the Penticton Visitor Centre to find out more about savings on passes, rentals and more.

More alpine excitement can be found at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, located near Apex Mountain Resort. A long weekend stay-cation could easily see visits to both locations.

Nickel Plate offers 56 kilometres of meticulously groomed trails for classic cross country skiing and skate skiing, as well as 22 kilometres of marked showshoe trails, offering options for everyone from beginners to seasoned experts.

Rentals are available to hit the trails, as well as pre-booking for professional instructors to hone those skills — and of course, a visit to the cozy day lodge for to warm up after a day enjoying the mountain should be in the cards as well.

For families looking to stay at lake level this weekend, a great option is the Penticton Museum & Archives.

Located next to the library, kids and adults alike can learn about Penticton's rich history and culture, and enjoy interactive exhibits to keep visitors of all ages immersed in the experience.

The museum's hands-on Heritage Lab is a hit with kids, who can learn alongside their parents and caregivers about how science and history connect.

Learn how to find a forest fire, watch a model steam engine work, build an earthquake-proof building, and more.

For something out-of-the-box, consider scheduling a visit to GottaGoat Farm.

"We pride ourselves on offering a different kind of experience for people of all ages, and sometimes we think our adult visitors enjoy their time here even more than the kids," the farm, located south of Penticton, explains.

"When you come for a visit, not only can you interact and cuddle with our adorable goats, but you will also hear stories about them, learn about what makes goats so special, and see for yourself what diverse and loving personalities they all have. We can’t tell you how many times people comment that they 'never knew goats were so sweet!'"

Learn more and book ahead online here.

This is just a taste of what Penticton has to offer this Family Da weekend. For more options, check out Visit Penticton online here.