Highway 97 traffic flowing smoothly through Trout Creek Saturday following crash

Photo: Jasmine Aantjes

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Traffic appears to be once again flowing smoothly along Highway 97 through Trout Creek, following a crash earlier this morning.

ORIGINAL: 8:50 a.m.

Traffic is slowed through the Trout Creek area south of Summerland Saturday morning after a vehicle crash.

Police and fire crews are on scene at Highway 97 and Johnson Street, cleaning up following the crash.

Photos from the scene show a damaged black car blocking a southbound lane of the highway, but it's not clear if other vehicles were involved.