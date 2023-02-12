The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a pair of lively cats ready for a new home.

Casey Richardson

Two of the most loving, outgoing, bouncy cats are ready to find their home.

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for a home for the pair of bonded brothers, who are full of energy.

"We have our two little bears all ready for adoption. We have Boo-Boo bear and Fozzie Bear who are looking for our forever home together," Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said.

"These incredible boys will make your house a home."

The two cats are the best of friends and thrive in each other's company.

If you're interested in learning more about these boys or any of the other cats up for adoption, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]