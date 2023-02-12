Penticton & District Community Arts Council showing off their new artists with an open theme art exhibition

Photo: Contributed

A new group of artists in residence to the Leir House will be presenting their work to the Penticton community for the first time at the end of this month.

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents Up in the AiR and Graphica from Feb. 22 to March 25.

The group exhibition featuring PDCAC Artists in Residence include: Cathartic Wanderer, George Traicheff, Victoria Jaenig, Danielle He?bert, Endrene? Shepherd, Lindsay Peltz and Cathie Peeren.

Artists were invited to bring in whatever they want: paintings, videos, drawings, interactive art, new creations, and all-time favourites.

PDCAC said with a new group of artists in the house working in so many different mediums and styles, "who knows what amazing things will happen–it’s all up in the air."

There will also be a solo exhibition by PDCAC Artist in Residence, Endrene? Shepherd.

Shepherd's exhibit Graphica features some of the thousands of pieces of comic art she's made over her lifetime.

The creation of drawings through comic art is for the purpose of telling a story, making people laugh, or making a point. Heavy topics (including caregiving, parenting, miscarriage, and sexual assault) are given new accessibility when presented in this format.

PDCAC said this exhibition contains sensitive material that may be harmful or triggering to some viewers. It is intended for a mature audience and is recommended for ages 14+.

The exhibitions will open on February 22nd and run until March 25th.

The Penticton Arts Council Galleries are currently open Wednesday to Saturday, 10:30 am to 4:30 pm and are located at 220 Manor Park Avenue in the Leir House Cultural Centre.