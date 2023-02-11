Summerland hosting plethora of free Family Day weekend events

Photo: Casey Richardson

Next weekend the District of Summerland will be filled with free activities for residents of all ages to take part in.

Family Day weekend activities will be taking place from Friday, Feb.17 to Monday, Feb 20, 2023.

“Family Day celebrations are free events. We hope all residents will be able to participate and appreciate the importance of family and spending time with those who love you most,” Mayor Doug Holmes said in the news release.

The District of Summerland thanked the Province of British Columbia for providing a grant to support of our free community Family Day activities.

Activities that will be happening throughout the weekend include:

Free family Photo Scavenger Hunt from February 17 to 20. The photo scavenger hunt list will be released on Friday at noon online at www.summerland.ca/FamilyDay. Each photo will enter the families’ team into the draw for local prizes. Photos must be submitted by email to [email protected]

Free Public Swims on Saturday from 2:00-3:45 p.m. and 5:15-6:30 p.m. at the Summerland Aquatic Centre at 13205 Kelly Ave.

Free Family Skates with free skate rentals and face painting on Sunday from 1:00-2:30 p.m. and 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Summerland Arena at 8820 Jubilee Rd E.

Free Family Entertainment in partnership with the Celebrate Summerland with TOTA and Summerland Chamber of Commerce, featuring Silly of the Valley on Sunday, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. and 5:00-6:00 p.m. to complement the Free Family Skate events.

Alongside all the activities above, residents and visitors are invited on Saturday to highlight the local culture and local businesses with the Celebrate Summerland event at the Summerland Arena.

This event which features an artisan market, live music, food trucks and more is in partnership with TOTA and the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

“In Summerland, we are fortunate to live in an incredible place that is diverse and composed of different cultures. Celebrate Summerland is part of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association’s 7 Celebrations series of events, inspired by the Indigenous philosophy that the actions we take today will have a lasting impact for 7 generations to come,” Sally Pierce, executive director of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce said.

For more information on the District of Summerland Family Day activities, visit the website here.