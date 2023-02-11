RDOS shares tips for residents making energy efficiency upgrades

Photo: Contributed

To help residents with home energy efficiency, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has produced a series of promotional videos.

The videos aim to provide local residents with the knowledge and resources required to make informed decisions about home energy upgrades. Topics covered include:

Planning to reduce energy consumption in various homes

The challenges and opportunities of upgrading to energy-efficient appliances

Properly insulating your home to reduce heating and cooling costs

Executing a deep energy retrofit project

Accessing rebates and incentives for energy-efficient upgrades

The RDOS said they have partnered with Properate, a platform that provides information on rebates, grants, and other incentives to help simplify the process and reduce the cost of energy-efficient home upgrades.

The program will work to find the financial supports needed to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient.

“Everyone sees the benefits of improving comfort, lowering bills, and improving energy efficiency in their homes,” said RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft. “However, the process can be complex and intimidating for some. By featuring the stories of local residents, these videos highlight what the RDOS and Properate are doing to make the process easier and more affordable.”

RDOS residents and property owners are encouraged to watch the videos and try using Properate to find relevant incentives.

"By working together, we can reduce our collective carbon footprint and create a more sustainable future for the region," The RDOS said.

For further information and to view the videos, visit the RDOS website here or the RDOS YouTube channel.

Contributed RDOS