Indigenous storyteller sharing importance of oral story traditions of the Salish People at Penticton Museum’s Brown Bag lecture series

Photo: Contributed

Locals will have the opportunity to hear from an Indigenous teacher, writer and storyteller on why oral story traditions of the Salish People were key in passing down stories through generations.

The discussion is a part of the Brown Bag Lecture Series with the Penticton Museum and Archives, who opened up a lunch hour lecture with presentations and discussions on a variety of heritage and culture topics.

Join Henry Michel on Tuesday to explore the world of Indigenous storytelling through the captiklw story (Salish story tradition) to explore how Indigenous knowledge, governance and well-being shared by story works.

"In the Secwepemc story “Coyote Brings Salmon Back to the People”, Coyote displays the best and the worst in human potential. Through that story Henry will explore the workings of story-telling tradition and explore how communities may look at current societal issues like climate change," the museum post reads.

Michel, who is of Secwepemc (Shuswap) ancestry and a member of the Williams Lake Indian Band, has been active in Indigenous education, community development, natural resource management, and social activism in the Aboriginal community.

His roles in the community have been as the Coordinator of Race Relations Programs, Director of the En’owkin Adult Basic Education Program, and an adult education instructor at the En’owkin Centre. Michel’s published works include a series of Coyote poems, short stories and indigenous knowledge articles.

Lectures run tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Museum Auditorium (785 Main St). Admission is by donation. The suggested donation is $2 for adults, $1 for children. For more information contact: 250-490-2451 or [email protected]