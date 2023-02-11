Summerland's Isintok Dam goes into next stage of repairs after grant award

Photo: Contributed

One of Summerland’s key dams will continue to see repairs, after being awarded a grant from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

The 150K grant from the Disaster Risk Reduction – Climate Adaption funding stream will go toward the design and construction of the Isintok Dam Spillway Upgrade project.

The district said in a news release they will contribute an additional $60,580 for a total project cost of $210, 580.

The project will be carried out by Kerr Wood Leidal Engineering Consultants and construction is scheduled to be completed by May 31, 2023.

The dam was repaired and reopened after an issue was found in 2013 with one of the outlet pipes. The upgrades to the Isintok Dam got underway in 2021 and were completed in January of 2022.

According to engineering reviews conducted from 2020 to 2022 that were provided to the district, the Isintok spillway is undersized, has become deteriorated, and poses a flood risk to the community of Summerland.

The district said the report found out that the Isintok Dam is currently registered with Dam Safety as having a "very high consequence," which identifies it as having the potential to cause a significant impact to human life, the environment, and properties in an extreme inflow event.

The associated work will include tasks such as survey, geotechnical and environmental assessments, permits and approvals, and communication with local indigenous communities. The detailed design portion of the project will cover the design and planning of the new spillway structure, channel protection, and bridge crossing the Isintok Creek conveyance channel on the primary access road.

“The Isintok spillway is at end of its serviceable life and moving forward with this project will help improve the safety and security of our water supply. We appreciate the provincial government for their investment in this critical area,” Mayor Doug Holmes said in the news release.

Casey Richardson