School District No. 67 wants feedback on their strategic plans

Photo: Contributed

School District No. 67 is renewing its strategic plan and wants feedback from the community.

The plan will set the direction for the school district for the next five years, guiding their goals, projects, and financial stewardship.

To kick off the strategic planning process is the community survey to gather feedback.

"This feedback will help identify our district’s core values and confirming our mission and vision will be a central part of this work," SD67 said.

The survey will close on Feb. 12, 2023.

Click here for information on the strategic plan, and to complete the survey.