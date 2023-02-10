BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch asks for donation after series of break-ins damage property

Photo: SPCA Buzz is one of the pups looking for a foster at the BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen

The South Okanagan/Similkameen branch of the BC SPCA could use an extra helping hand, as they work securing their sea can from burglary.

Acting Manager Holly Williams said the series of break-ins have been happening at their sea can located on their property, which sometimes will hold bottles and cans from their recycling program before they're dropped off.

"They have cut through the fence twice now. So it's just costing quite a bit of money just to do repairs, like fixing the fence, replacing locks and things like that," she said.

It was estimated that around $250 to $300 worth of recyclables were taken most recently.

"That plus cutting through the fence, we just spent $200 replacing the last hole and now they just made another hole in the same place. So it's just kind of throwing money away at this point. It's a little frustrating."

The break-ins have been reported to the RCMP and the branch does have security cameras on its property.

"Our recycling program is actually one of our most successful fundraising campaigns. A lot of people know to drop off their bottles and cans with this and we really appreciate it because we earn a lot of money through that program and it does go right back to the animals in the community," Williams added.

Williams said they're working on installing a new lock on the sea can, and are trying to fundraise enough to pay a welder or find someone to donate their time for the installation.

"We are a charity. So it's kind of low-hanging fruit for people to be taking stuff from us. But I mean, that said, I also understand, from their point of view....they're doing what they feel is necessary to get by."

Donations can be made online here to the SPCA or in person at 2200 Dartmouth Drive by cash, credit check or any kind of other pet supplies donation, such as dog food or toys.