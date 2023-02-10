Penticton and Wine Country Chamber shares they're relieved in hearing no expected increase for employer-paid sick days

Photo: Contributed

With the possibility of employer-paid sick days increasing after the B.C. Federation of Labour publicly recommended it, the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce shared they were relieved to hear otherwise.

In a news release on Thursday, the chamber said they received confirmation from the B.C. Minister of Labour Harry Bains that there are no plans to increase employer-paid sick days.

The chamber inquired on the possibility with Bains after the B.C. Federation of Labour stated they wanted the provincial government to increase paid sick days from five to 15.

“Our members and businesses throughout Penticton and B.C. are still evaluating the impact of employer-paid sick days,” Jonathan McGraw, Chamber President said in the release. “The last thing they wanted to hear was that it may be increasing three-fold, especially when they are still facing so many other challenges beyond their control, from inflation to supply-chain breakdowns to a lack of workers.”

The Chamber said they became concerned when outgoing Premier John Horgan told the Federation of Labour “Our first step is five days, and we can only go up from here,” leaving what appeared to be the door open for additional changes.

“The Chamber is grateful that the Honourable Harry Bains replied to our concern in writing, stating that while he is aware of the (B.C Federation of Labour’s) request, the Government is not currently considering any amendments to the paid sick leave entitlement, including amounts,” Michael Magnusson, Executive Director said.

“This provides the reassurance our members needed to budget for 2023.”

The chamber added that given who the B.C. Federation of Labour represents, it would make "much more sense for their members, who are made up of certified unions, to negotiate for those sick-pay increases through the collective bargaining process rather than trying to use the government to mandate it."

“It’s always easy to make statements when it’s about spending someone else’s money,” Magnusson said. “But if the B.C. Federation of Labour truly believes that the program needs to be expanded, then there is nothing stopping them or their members to financially contributing to it.”