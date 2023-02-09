Penticton recognizes 'Real Acts of Caring Week' alongside KVR Middle School students

Photo: City of Penticton

Tuesday marked the fourth year Penticton declared the 'Real Acts of Caring' (RAC) week.

Following a special presentation by a Grade 7 class from KVR Middle School, the city declared Feb. 12-18, as (RAC) week.

Students took turns speaking on the importance of spreading kindness to others while expecting nothing in return.

KVR teacher Melissa Burdock introduced originally RAC week to the city after bringing the concept here from Coquitlam School District.

"I, Mayor Julius Bloomfield, do hereby proclaim the week of February 12-18, 2023 as ‘Real Acts of Caring Week’ and I encourage everyone to participate in spreading and practising generosity, patience and consideration of others at all times in order to create a better, kinder, safer and more peaceful City," said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

As a part of their own RAC initiatives, Grade 7 students have:

Partnered with a non-profit organization called The Fabric Bag Solution to bring 100 fabric bags to Penticton. Their hope is that more people will choose to use reusable bags instead of plastic.

Made cards for a local senior centre during the holiday season.

Partnered with One Sky to make Joy Boxes for community members in need during the holidays.

Hosting a virtual assembly this month for over 2,000 K-5 students in the school district. Their hope is to inspire them and make RAC a bigger part of their lives.

The students hope their efforts will inspire others throughout the community.

"To me, RAC means going the extra mile to make someone's day and not having to feel like you need to but doing it because you want to. When you do a RAC the person who did the RAC and the person who received the RAC will both feel good and hopefully, the person that receives the RAC will keep it going," Grade 7 student Annella said.

"For me RAC means giving things to other people without thinking twice about it," fellow classmate Charlee added.

To learn more, visit realactsofcaring.org