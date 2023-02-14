Penticton Rotary back with wheelbarrow full of food fundraiser, with proceeds to local charities

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton A lucky wheelbarrow of food winner in 2019 at the Penticton IGA

The Rotary Club of Penticton is hoping the public will join the fight against hunger in the city through an upcoming fundraiser.

The Wheelbarrow Food Raffle will take place on Friday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for your chance to win one of four wheelbarrows full of food worth $300, plus a $100 grocery gift card. The wheelbarrows themselves were donated by Canadian Tire.

Tickets are $5 each or three for $10.

"We hope to raise a lot of money for two great causes," said Lori Lalonde, who is chairperson of the initiative.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Soupateria and Salvation Army Food Bank serving the local community.

"We haven't had this event since before COVID-19, so we're glad to give back to the community," Lalonde said.

Tickets are available for purchase at Save on Foods, IGA, Superstore and Safeway, or contact Lalonde at [email protected] to arrange payment and delivery.

Winning tickets will be drawn on March 1.

"The money stays right here in our community, those services always need help," Lalonde added, urging anyone who can to get involved.

"The more the better."