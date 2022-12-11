Fire crews responded to a fire on Penticton's Lakeshore Drive Saturday night

Photo: Contributed Firefighters attend a fire at an apartment building on Penticton's Lakeshore Drive Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to a fire at three-story apartment building on Penticton's Lakeshore Drive overnight.

The fire was sparked some time around 10 p.m. at 578 Lakeshore Drive. Initial reports indicated the fire began in a second-floor unit.

Witnesses reported a large response by emergency crews and Lakeshore Drive was closed in both directions as firefighters doused the flames.

It's not clear how the fire was started or if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.