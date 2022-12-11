Parkdale Place Housing Society seeking Summerland council support in affordable seniors' housing project

Photo: Contributed Rendering of a proposed affordable seniors' housing project on Dickson Avenue in Summerland

A non-profit organization which currently operates two facilities is hoping to add a third in Summerland, seeking support from council at Monday's meeting to aid in their submission to BC Housing.

The Parkdale Place Housing Society (PPHS) is pitching to build an 80+ rental unit four-storey building on 13609 Dickson Avenue, with the first floor as a commercial space, potentially for a primary care health centre.

PPHS is preparing an application to BC Housing for the upcoming spring 2023 intake and working to firm up support for the project to supplement its application.

According to the district staff report, back on Sept. 26, council adopted Official Community Plan amendments to change the land use designation from medium-density residential to high-density residential as well as zoning bylaw amendments to accommodate a daycare or health centre at the location.

A public hearing was held in August, with just a few residents pushing back.

Since the Community Charter contains a general prohibition against aiding a business in regard to a healthcare service centre, the staff report states that the advice within the report pertains to the affordable housing project, not the healthcare service centre.

The Parkdale Place Housing Society’s affordable housing project will be in need of financial support, which could include:

Covering some or all the development cost charges (DCCs)

Waiving tipping fees for the demolition of the existing “legion village” facility

Using public funds for the District to conduct required off-site improvements

Covering the costs of the building permit

Tax relief / exemptions

The estimated costs associated with each of these financial support items are as follows in the table below:

Photo: District of Summerland

The district received a written request for support of the affordable housing project from PPHS on Dec. 5, as well as the request to appear as a delegation on Dec. 12, 2022.

"PPHS wants to firm up commitments from potential partners to strengthen their application to BC Housing for their affordable housing project. Regardless of any specific financial support, it is recommended that at minimum staff be directed to continue to support the project through the timely processing of any applications and supporting the communication of any fundraising opportunities," the staff report reads.

Council will discuss the request for support on Monday, with options to move the motion as recommended by staff with any additional support clarified, choose to place an upside limit or percentage of costs the District would bear or remove any category at the council’s discretion or decline any support.