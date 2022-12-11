The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a cat ready for a quiet, loving home

Casey Richardson

SnowPuff is a friendly young cat who would love to be your next best friend.

The five-year-old lady is currently in the care of the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland and is now looking for her forever family.

"It will be somebody who can help watch her girlish figure. She does love her treats a lot. So she definitely need someone who can keep an eye on that with her," Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said.

"She loves to play, loves to snuggle, she'd be good for kids, adults, anybody who just wants a best friend. Definitely, somebody who wants to sit and watch movies on the weekend."

SnowPuff could also move into a home with quiet gentle cats and she could learn to adjust to a quiet calm dog.

"She is absolutely one of the biggest sweethearts you'll meet and we are very excited about her forever family."

If you're interested in learning more about SnowPuff or any of the other cats up for adoption, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]