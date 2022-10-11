Cat discovered wedged between cinder blocks rescued by Summerland Fire Department

Photo: Critteraid

A team effort helped get free a small ginger cat that was discovered wedged between cinder blocks in a wall near Critteraid Animal Sanctuary's Summerland Charity Shop on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Rob Robinson said the cat was stuck in between two buildings.

"We didn’t do much though. Their handyman, named Bill, did most of the work by smashing and removing a few cinder blocks. We came by just in time to pull the cat out," he added.

Critteraid shared a huge thank you to the fire department who came and helped extract the cat, along with the Summerland Animal Clinic, who supplied immediate medical support.

The cat is now resting at the sanctuary and needs "lots of support" tonight to help with the recovery.

"[The] next 24 hours are critical," Critteraid said.

The rescue is looking for the cat's owner. The cat is reported to have no tattoo or microchip.

If anyone has any information on the cat or knows who it belongs to, Critteraid is asking you to please let them know through an email at [email protected]