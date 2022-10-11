Naramata murder suspect cleared for trial after preliminary inquiry

Photo: Contributed Wade Cudmore, right, and his late mother Kathy Richardson.

A man accused of murder in connection to two bodies found near Naramata will stand trial, after a preliminary inquiry found enough evidence to proceed.

Wade Cudmore, 34, is accused of first degree murder in the killing of Carlo and Erick Fryer, whose bodies were found in a remote location near the village in 2021. His co-accused, Anthony Graham, remains at large.

Cudmore has been in custody since shortly after the bodies were found. A preliminary inquiry was ordered, a process by which the courts determine whether there is sufficient evidence proceed to trial.

After several days of evidence presentation in late September in Penticton court, Cudmore was ordered to stand trial.

Details of expert testimony or evidence presented as part of the preliminary inquiry are protected by a routine publication ban.

Cudmore is due in court again on Nov. 21 to fix a date for his trial in BC Supreme Court.

Cudmore is the son of another Naramata homicide victim, Kathy Richardson, found killed in her home in June 2021, one month after the Fryers' bodies were discovered.

No one has been charged for that crime.