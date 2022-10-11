Nurse formerly of Summerland care home suspended for bullying, harassment and misconduct

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton registered nurse has had his license cancelled for one year following his actions while employed at Summerland Seniors Village, a location previously plagued with care standard problems.

On Oct. 7, 2022, a British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives inquiry decided that Amandeep Sidhu committed a "neglectful act" while conducting a neuroassessment two years prior in October 2020, and that he engaged in "bullying and harassing" former colleagues, failure to follow infection control protocols and failure to be accountable for his conduct.

Sidhu was frequently the nurse in charge at the retirement village during his time there. The college noted there was "overwhelming evidence" of his misconduct but that Sidhu "failed to take responsibility" at the time.

Sidhu now admits his professional misconduct and has voluntarily agreed to his nursing registration being cancelled.

He will not be able to reapply for a period of one year, and will pay the college for legal costs that arose during the inquiry.

The college's public decision does not go into detail about Sidhu's misconduct.

Summerland Seniors Village is no stranger to concerns over care standards. In February 2020, months before the incidents Sidhu admitted to, the care home was placed under the helm of an Interior Health administrator following months of attempts to bring operations by West Coast Seniors Housing Management up to legislated standards.

That administrator was finally removed after a year and a half of oversight in the summer of 2021.