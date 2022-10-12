Penticton car dealership hopes their fundraiser donations will encourage others to give to local organizations in need

Casey Richardson

Amidst slowing donations and fewer grants, two Penticton organizations were incredibly grateful to receive $15,000 cheques from Parkers Chrysler on Tuesday.

The dealership ran a summer-long fundraiser with proceeds from every car sold, every new tire purchase and every windshield replacement donated.

Discovery House and the South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) have both had a challenging year with a growing need for support.

“There's still a lot of stigma around addictions and around supporting people with addictions. But having a well-known company that has a lot of integrity in the community, like Parkers supporting us, not only does it help with, breaking that stigma, but other businesses wanting to get involved,” Jerome Abraham, executive director for Discovery House, said.

“[A donation like this] legitimizes our organization a lot more when we're applying for grants and funding from the government. So it goes well beyond the $15,000 that we're getting today.”

SOWINS fund development advisor Marni Adams said that with inflation, interest rates and the rising cost of food, they’re seeing a much larger demand for assistance than they have in past years.

“We are hoping that we can sort of rally the public and gain some momentum with this starting $15,000 into our campaign and continue to give towards the women, youth and children in our community that need us the most at this time of year,” she added.

SOWINS is just starting to kick off its Share the Spirit campaign, an annual fall fundraising campaign which aims to make the holiday season a little brighter with the support of the community.

“Last year we were able to sponsor more than 100 families at Christmas. We gave out more than 50 backpacks to people that are living on the streets or jumping from shelter to shelter to ensure that they had the things and items that they needed through the winter months, and raised some much-needed funds as well. So we're hoping to do at least that this year for the families and people in our community that need us.”

The team is expecting greater numbers this year of people in need and appreciates the donation kick-off.

Parkers Chrysler has a long history of involvement with the two organizations.

“We hope that by Parkers being involved with these organizations, it will show the community what our concerns are, and hopefully what we will also see as well with other businesses coming on board and supporting these organizations as well,” GM Jim Tabler said.

“Honestly, every time that I sit and listen to these situations, and what people have been through and what they're dealing with, what we're doing here today doesn't seem like anywhere near enough.”

The donations for Discovery House will help provide subsidizing drug and alcohol recovery beds.

“This is huge for us. It'll cover the cost of at least two to three people's 90-day treatment program,” Abraham said.

According to the BC Coroner’s reports, nearly 1,300 deaths due to toxic drugs have been reported between January and July, a record number for the first seven months of a calendar year in the province.

The number of illicit drug toxicity deaths in August 2022 equates to about 5.5 deaths per day.

“I think, as a whole society has maybe become a little bit desensitized to it. It's just, it's overwhelming, it's painful and it's complicated to deal with. I think we've just sort of accepted that we're losing six to seven people a day in British Columbia from overdose,” Abraham said.

“We just kind of accepted that its kind of the norm now and that's kind of disturbing to me….if we had mass shootings that were going on every month that we're claiming 180 to 200 people, I think there would be swift action."

Discovery House is hosting the return of its Fall Harvest Dinner to celebrate the men whose lives have been saved by taking steps to tackle their addictions.

With pressure building for both organizations, Parkers Chrysler hopes they will continue to be able to lead that charge for donations and support to see them succeed.