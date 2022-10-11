Penticton, Kelowna mark high temperature records Thanksgiving Monday

Photo: Liseanne Doiron

Penticton and Kelowna saw high temperature records topple on Thanksgiving Monday.

Environment Canada reports that Oct. 10, 2022 was the hottest it has been since 1991 in Kelowna, reaching 25.3 C, almost two degrees warmer than the previous record of 23.5 C.

In Penticton, the mercury hit 25.6 C, well above the previous 23.4 C record also set in 1991.

Nearby Summerland tied its record of 24.5 C, once again set in 1991.

Elsewhere in the Interior, Clinton set a record of 22.6 C, beating out 20.5 C in 1991; Pemberton hit 25.2 C over 21.4 C in 1988 and Cache Creek hit 28.2 C, beating a longstanding record from 1945 of 24.4 C.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue this week in much of the southern part of the province.