New Steakhouse opening at Apex Mountain Resort by the Gun Barrel Saloon team

Photo: Contributed

After a couple of past successful seasons running feature steak nights at the Gunbarrel Saloon, the team behind the restaurant will be opening up a steakhouse restaurant at Apex Mountain Resort this year.

The Gunbarrel was taken over by Jesse Ritchie of the Score Pub Group in 2020, which also operates Shaughnessy’s Cove in Summerland.

In 2021, Ritchie signed a five-year lease for the Gunbarrel location, solidifying their long-term plans to settle in.

Ritchie announced the opening of Longshots Steakhouse on Sunday, headed by Chef Evan Robertson from The Hillside Bistro and Chef Tom Weirich from the Naramata Inn.

"The hill and the owners and James, the manager up there have been pretty pleasant and happy with what's happened with the Gunbarrel since we took over and the Longshots space has been sitting empty," he said.

The restaurant space used to be a wine and a tapas bar.

"Because we sold out every Friday, we just decided a steak house was going to be the best option for people up there."

Longshots will only be open for dinner service on Friday and Saturday nights and holidays, as a compliment to the Gunbarrel.

"We want to have a family-friendly party environment at the Gunbarrel and then a higher-end offering for people at Longshot.

Ritchie said he's recommending reservations for interested diners this season.

"We're hoping that people can look online at when they're going to be there like book their place, up at Apex and then get a spot at the restaurant that coincides with that too way ahead of time."

Over the next few weeks, the restaurant will release its full menu, website and reservation system.

Ritchie did share that the steakhouse will be a two or three-course set menu option will a variety of steak cut choices, along with chicken, seafood and vegetarian dishes.

"The food's going to be a bit higher end but also approachable," he added. "You can enhance your meal with bone marrow, shave winter truffle, or sauteed prawns, things like that."

Keep an eye out on social media for further info on Longshots Steakhouse and its opening.