Wildfire near Grand Forks saw 'no significant growth' overnight, says BC Wildfire Service

Castanet Staff

BC Wildfire reports no significant growth overnight on the Gilpin Grasslands Park wildfire near Grand Forks.

"The response continues with 20 #BCWildfire Service personnel, two helicopters, and two pieces of heavy equipment working with 27 regional fire department personnel," reads an update from BCWS on social media Monday morning.

"Crews are working this morning on establishing water delivery systems and directly attacking the fire’s edge on both flanks. BC Highway 3 remains open, with traffic control in place as needed to ensure operations can continue safely. Structures are not currently threatened."

The wildfire is estimated at 151 hectares in size.

The blaze sparked Sunday afternoon, a reminder that wildfire season has not quite ended in the BC Interior, and citizens and visitors alike should remain vigilant and prevent human-caused fires.