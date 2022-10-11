Annual Rotary 24 Days of Christmas cash prize draw tickets are now on sale

Photo: Pixabay

It's never too early to get into the Christmas spirit, and have a chance to win major cash when December rolls around by purchasing tickets for the Penticton Rotary 24 Days of Christmas Raffle.

Tickets are now on sale for the annual event, in which prize draws take place every day from Dec. 1 to 24.

Daily draws are for $100, with a special $500 draw each Saturday during that period and a grand prize draw of $1,000 on Dec. 24.

Just one ticket can be a winner multiple times, as after every draw, all the ballots are replaced for the next day. Draws are done daily at 11 a.m. in the lobby of the Eagles Lodge at 1197 Main Street

Tickets are just $33 each, and proceeds will go to the Rotary Club's work supporting children's programs the Penticton area.

Don't wait to purchase, as tickets are limited. For more information on how to enter, email [email protected] or call 250-493-6565. Payment can be made by e-transfer, Visa, Mastercard or cash. Only BC residents can participate.

Learn more about the community projects the Rotary Club of Penticton supports here.