Penticton woman wins age group at Ironman World Championship

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's Yvonne Timewell, 54, captured the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship triathlon title in the women’s 55 to 59 age-group in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Thursday, October 6.

Approximately 5,000 athletes representing 92 countries, regions and territories toed the start line in Kona to compete in this world-renowned event that took place over two days for the first time in the 40-plus year history of the race.

The women ranged in age from 19-78.

The iconic endurance event returned to Kailua-Kona for the first time in three years.



Timewell completed the Ironman triathlon in 11:07:19 (swim: 1:09:48; bike: 5:46:33; run: 4:00:43), beating out the top athletes in their age group.

The 2022 field of triathletes tackled the Roka 2.4-mile ocean swim in Kailua Bay, followed by the Fulgaz 112-mile bike ride along the Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway from Kailua-Kona to the turnaround in Hawaii, capped with a 26.2-mile Hoka run beginning on Ali’i Drive, where spectators packed the roads.

Athletes completed their journey to the roar of thousands of spectators as they crossed the historic Ali’i Drive finish line.

Day one of the 2022 World Championship saw Chelsea Sodaro from the United States earn her first Ironman World Championship title, becoming the first rookie to win the event in 15 years and the first American champion in over 25 years.