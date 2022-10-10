Penticton Beer Week back with a Block Party vibe and plenty of events

Photo: Contributed

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Brew lovers, rejoice: The fourth annual Penticton Beer Week is starting this week, filled with events celebrating the many craft breweries that call the city home.

Recently, the Penticton breweries asked the public for help giving themselves a collective name. After a vote, the winner was “Penticton Beer Blocks,” — hence the “Block Party” vibe for this year’s celebrations.

“It's just a great way for people to come out and check out the scene here in October,” said Kim Lawton, marketing director with Cannery Brewing.

To celebrate, the local craft breweries have worked together to create a collaborative beer called “Do Good,” a hazy IPA, with proceeds going to Dragonfly Pond Society.

“The brewers talked about how they wanted to make this beer. So we think it's gonna be super approachable, great tasting and refreshing. Some nice tropical notes on this beer," explained Lawton, when the brewers came together.

Watch for it on the shelves of local liquor stores this fall, sold in four-pack, and will also be found at select local restaurants.

Beer Week is chock-full of events for everyone.

Things will really get moving on Oct. 15 with the Penticton Beer Run, covering 10 breweries and multiple local eateries over 10 kilometres.

The run starts at Penticton’s newest craft brewery, Abandoned Rail. Then, participants travel a scenic route down the KVR trail into Penticton, sampling all the way. Costumes are encouraged!

Last call for tickets is Monday, Oct, 10, so don’t wait if you want to have a taste of the fun.

Not feeling a run? How about a great party?

The Penticton Lakeside Resort is hosting Brew HaHa, an Oktoberfest-themed celebration.

A cocktail garden, backyard games, Oktoberfest-themed costume prizes, live music, great food and much more will all be on hand on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person, and there is an available room rate for anyone wanting to make a weekend of it and enjoy a stay at the beautiful Lakeside Resort. More information is available here.

Other events during Beer Week include a blind beer challenge at Barley Mill Brew Pub, a Brewers Edition trivia night at Slackwater Brewing, live music at multiple breweries throughout the week, and much more.

Find a full lineup here, and plan your Beer Week Block Party! Cheers!

