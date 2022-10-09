Uptick in donations has the Critteraid Charity Shoppe in need of volunteers

Casey Richardson

An increase in donations is leaving the Critteraid Charity Shoppe in desperate need of more helping hands on deck.

The thrift store helps supply the majority of funds for the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas and goats.

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations.

"We're looking for new volunteers to join our incredible crew at our thrift shop. We are booking orientation tours so you can come and see all the amazing jobs that are available," Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said.

"We have a fun atmosphere and volunteers can definitely find their niche."

Volunteers can find work sorting clothes, unpacking donations, designing displays or helping out with customers.

"Added bonus all volunteers will get a tour of the sanctuary and opportunities to cuddle some of the very awesome critters in our care."

Byer added that volunteers can sign up for a couple of hours a week, anything will help out the organization.

If you're interested in volunteering, visit the store for an application or the website at critteraid.org