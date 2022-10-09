Giant metal stainless steel T-rex for display in Penticton getting closer to compleition

A custom-built, 50-foot long, 35-foot tall metal Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture that will be on display in Penticton is getting closer to completion.

Updates on the 10,000-pound dinosaur have been coming from its metal sculptor, Kevin Stone.

Diligently working away, Stone said on Facebook that the full piece is between four to six months away.

The extended warm weather has allowed Stone to continue working on the legs. The front head section and the tail are almost complete.

Once the T-Rex is finished, it which will be displayed at a private lakeview property in a highly visible spot on the Naramata Bench.

Castanet previously spoke to the man who commissioned the artwork, Canadian internet investor, Frank Schilling, who is excited to display it.

The giant piece is usual for Stone's large, intricate metal work, with a portfolio of created giant sea monsters, dragons, birds of prey and more.

Stone said previously that the whole progress for the T-Rex should take about 20 months in total.

Follow his progress at on Instagram or Facebook and check out past projects on his website here.