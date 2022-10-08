Okanagan Valley lands on Vogue's list for underrated wine regions to visit this fall

Photo: Mike Biden

Wine industry experts dove into a handful of the "best-kept secrets" in places to travel with Vogue this week, naming 12 underrated wine regions to visit this fall.

Among them are lesser-known spots in Spain and Italy, and even a few gems in the United States. But only one in Canada — the Okanagan Valley.

This region produces world-class wines that are difficult to find outside of Canada—the easiest way to taste them is to travel there,” Juliet Wine co-founder Allison Luvera told Vogue.

“It’s a relatively new winemaking area and much of the wine produced here is consumed within Canada, leaving the region unknown to wine lovers in other countries. However, its high calibre wines coupled with the stunning natural beauty of the region have attracted top winemakers from France, New Zealand, and South Africa, so awareness is on the rise.”

Luvera suggests visiting Quails’ Gate in West Kelowna, Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland, and Painted Rock in Penticton for tastings.

There's also an encouragement to take enjoy the outdoors, whether that’s hiking, bicycling, or kayaking on Okanagan Lake.

Luvera mentions heading further south in the valley to pay a visit boardwalk at Osoyoos Desert Center to experience the unique landscape of Canada’s only desert.

The Okanagan Valley continues to grow in gaining international recognition for its culinary scene, growing wine industry and tourism draw.

Read more of the lesser-known wine regions to visit online here.