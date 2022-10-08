FireSmart committees located throughout the RDOS grows to 19

Photo: RDOS FireSmart volunteers at Ancharchist Mountain in rural Osoyoos

Dozens of volunteers working to protect their communities from the risk of wildfire have stepped up to help grow the number of FireSmart committees located throughout the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).

“The RDOS FireSmart team would like to thank all the volunteers for their dedication and time in helping to make the RDOS a safer place to live,” Kerry Riess, RDOS FireSmart Coordinator said in a press release.

FireSmart committees have grown to 19.

“FireSmart volunteers are helping spread the word throughout their communities about the importance of FireSmarting properties. The volunteers are also working with the RDOS FireSmart team to organize and host educational events as well as chipping and cleanup activities. The events are making a real difference, and the RDOS looks forward to seeing further momentum and growth in 2023.”

The RDOS FireSmart team is continuing to identify community champions throughout the region who can help distribute information and act as points of contact.

There is an open call for volunteers in Electoral Areas “B” (Cawston) and “G” (Keremeos Rural/Olalla/Hedley) to assist as community champions.

“The RDOS FireSmart team is always looking for more volunteers to form committees,” Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair said.

“The hardest part is getting started. It means pulling together a few people to create a committee and then working with the RDOS FireSmart team to help spread the word.”

The benefits of organizing a FireSmart committee, include:

Access to free home assessments

Food costs covered for up to $500 for FireSmart community events

Access to RDOS-sponsored chipping and yard cleanups and bins

Be part of a movement to help protect your community from the dangers of wildfire

There is an upcoming FireSmart event on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kilpoola FireSmart Chipping Event will be held at the postbox site on Richter Pass. Further details are available at firesmart.rdos.bc.ca

For further information, including details about organizing a chipping event, contact Kerry Riess, RDOS FireSmart Coordinator, or visit the RDOS Community FireSmart website.

Casey Richardson