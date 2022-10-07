Penticton athletes competing in 2022 Ironman World Championship race

Photo: City of Penticton

Six local athletes are currently competing in the 2022 IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

The very best will embark on a 140.6-mile journey that takes athletes through the barren lava fields from Oct 6 to 8.

The City of Penticton shared the news to encourage the community to tune in.

Interested viewers can either download the Ironman Athlete Tracker or watch the livestream here to join in cheering on:

Jen Annett (Professional)

Martin Caron

Kevin Cutjar

Jackie Davidson

Rob Shypitka

Yvonne Timewell

"Good luck to our local athletes and all participants. We hope to see you in Penticton for the next IRONMAN Canada on August 27, 2023, to enjoy our legendary course and hospitality," the city said.