Learn more about Penticton municipal candidates through the Let’s Talk Housing forum

Photo: Facebook

Penticton candidates were at the Lakeside Resort on Wednesday night to talk all about housing.

The "Let’s Talk Housing" Penticton All Candidates Forum was hosted by the Canadian Home Builders' Association South Okanagan.

"We had spirited discussion on one of the most important topics facing our city: Housing," they shared.

Lyndi Cruickshank with the Association of Interior Realtors and Nathan Little with Valley First moderated the discussion.

The forum will be posted on CFUZ 92.9FM - Peach City Radio this weekend, which can found here.

For a full list of candidates running for election in Penticton, click here.