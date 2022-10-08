Kettle Valley Memorial and JCI Penticton hosting channel clean-up

Photo: Castanet Staff File Photo from Oct. 2020 Channel Clean-up

Two Penticton groups are coming together as the title sponsors for the 2022 Channel Clean-Up.

JCI Penticton (The Jaycees)and Kettle Valley Memorial will be hosting the event on Oct. 23rd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. JCI Penticton previously held this event in October 2020 which saw over 60 community volunteers support the event and provide clean-up along the channel.

“At Kettle Valley Memorial, we believe in compassion, empathy and integrity in everything we do in business and in the community. Supporting the Jaycees again in a channel clean up is no exception” Owner/Operator Kevin Smith said in a press release.

“We enjoyed taking part in this event in 2020. Our staff are excited to partake again and encourage the community to join us with a garbage bag and some fresh air.”

JCI Penticton has been at the helm for the revitalization of the channel, where previous clean-ups have taken place over the years and helped provide funding to build stairs along the channel to allow community access.

The clean-up event is looking for residents and community members to sign up during three 1-hour time slots. The litter clean-up will be along designated areas of the channel starting from Loco Landing to the end of the channel at Skaha Lake.

JCI and Kettle Valley Memorial will welcome all volunteers to the event and will be providing necessary equipment and supplies for the clean-up, including gloves, garbage bags and a select number of pickers.

A volunteer lunch at 1 p.m. will be provided for all volunteers and participants as a thank you at the end of the channel at the Skaha parking lot. Grizzly Water will provide water coolers for participants to fill up their reusable water bottles at the event's start.

Additional support has been provided by Royal LePage, The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, Jacoh Signs, Minuteman Press, Boston Pizza, Loco Landing and Coyote Cruises, City of Penticton, and Skytouch Flooring.

An online link to sign-up is available here, open now until Oct. 22nd for residents to sign up to volunteer at different time slots.

Registration will take place throughout the morning at the Loco Landing Parking lot on the 23rd from 9:30 a.m. until noon, to check in those who have signed up to volunteer

Further questions can be sent through email to Odessa Cohen at [email protected] or call 587 573 1615 (cell)