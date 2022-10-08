Naramata chefs named as country’s next culinary stars

Photo: The Naramata Inn

A talented team in the kitchen and in life, two chefs based at the Naramata Inn have been featured as a part of the Globe and Mail's rising national culinary star list.

Chef de Cuisine Stacy Johnston and Kitchen Purchaser and Forager Minette Lotz were chosen to represent BC as a part of the list highlighting talented chefs from each province and territory.

Johnston was highlighted for her excellent work leading the Naramata Inn kitchen in their hyper-local menu, while Lotz was chosen for her creativity in foraging and fermenting.

The two shared their recipe for roasted plums with whipped ricotta, black garlic honey and foraged hazelnuts.

Johnston and Lotz have been gaining some recognition over the past year with their stint as resident chefs at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre restaurant, 1 Elgin and their event with well-known Vancouver chef Andrea Carlson for an event titled ‘The Future is Female.'

Check out the article here to see who else is featured on the best up-and-comers list across Canada.