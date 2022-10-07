Stars on Ice coming to Penticton

Photo: Stars on Ice

Stars on Ice is coming to Penticton this holiday season.

December 17 at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Stars on Ice will be performing their holiday tour.

Four-time world champion and four-time Canadian champion Kurt Browning will be joined by two-time Olympic silver medalist, three-time world champion and seven-time Canadian champion Elvis Stojko to headline the show.

The cast also features Olympic bronze medalist, world champion and three-time Canadian champion Jeffrey Buttle, three-time Canadian dance champions, three-time world medalists and 2018 Olympians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, as well as others.

Tickets for the Penticton show will go on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office or online at valleyfirsttix.com