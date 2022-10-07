Summerland Royal Canadian Legion hosting free community open house

Photo: Google Maps

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 in Summerland is hosting a public open house to help the community learn more about their local legion and what they do.

On Friday Oct. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m., stop by the legion at 14205 Rosedale Avenue for the family-friendly event.

There will be complimentary hot dogs, pop and chips for all, activities and prizes for kids, and local musician Matt Dufus will be providing entertainment.

Information tables will be set up, explaining the mandate of the Royal Canadian Legion and the donations the branch makes locally. Attendees can also speak to local legion members.

Membership is open to all Canadian citizens 19 or older. The legion's mandate is to ensure that veterans are cared for and to contribute to the well being of the community.

For more information contact the branch at 250-494-230 or [email protected], or visit them online here.