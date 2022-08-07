Fire crews dealt with 'spotting' north of Olalla overnight

Photo: BCWS Fire crews work on the Keremeos Creek wildfire Saturday.

Fire crews fighting the large Keremeos Creek wildfire dealt with some growth north of Olalla overnight, but no buildings were impacted by the flames.

The large fire burning north of Keremeos is estimated at 5,903 hectares in size, and more than 540 properties in the area remain under an evacuation order.

In an update Sunday morning, the BC Wildfire Service says crews dealt with “spotting” on the south flank of the fire overnight, north of Olalla. Spotting occurs when embers from the fire are carried by the wind outside the fire perimeter, starting new spot fires.

“[Fire crews] were able to action it and then conduct some hand ignitions to solidify their lines and stalled the fire at the rock bluff north of the village,” the BCWS says. “There has been no fire damage on structures though the overnight period.”

Additionally, crews on the northeast flank of the fire dealt with strong winds in the area overnight, and they continue to build contingency lines Sunday.

There is currently an inversion over the large fire, causing smoky conditions across the area. The inversion is expected to lift later this morning.

“Once lifted, crews will be conducting planned ignitions to fortify hand guard constructed yesterday,” the BCWS says.

“Crews will use hand ignitions on approximately 30 hectares to secure ground north of Olalla. These ignitions are crucial for creating reliable containment and will bring the fire down to safe, workable ground for crews. Increased fire activity and smoke may be visible from Olalla and Keremeos.”

Firefighters will work Sunday to build a fuel-free line from Green Mountain Road to the McKay Creek staging area, while sprinklers are being installed behind properties on Green Mountain Road.

There are now 213 BCWS firefighters working on the fire, along with 168 structural protection firefighters from departments across the province. Structure protection crews are working in the Sheep Creek, Green Mountain, Apex and Olalla areas.

Sixteen helicopters and 42 pieces of heavy equipment are also assigned the blaze.

Photo: BCWS